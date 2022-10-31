No tricks, only treats, as Vienna gets early start on Halloween

The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity.

Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.

Politicians, whether running for office this year or just wanting to take part in a long-standing tradition, smiled and waved to the crowd.

Dozens of community groups and businesses – from Scouting troops and service organizations to hair salons, an American Legion post, dance troupes and arts groups – either marched in the parade or went to the effort of creating floats.

Exotic cars, from Corvettes to antique roadsters and a back-to-the-futuristic DMC DeLorean rumbled past the crowd. Police motorcycle officers demonstrated their skills aboard Harley-Davidsons, and Kena Shriners wearing blazers and fezzes engaged in precision games of chicken as they darted toward and around each other in their orange go-carts shaped like classic Corvettes.

This year’s grand marshal, Historic Vienna Inc. board member Leigh Kitcher, waved at the crowd from atop the back seat of a convertible.

Emergency vehicles swept by with lights flashing and sirens blaring. Marching bands from George C. Marshall and James Madison high schools added their tunes to the cacophony, and the latter’s Color Guard staggered past as pale zombies.

Judges scrutinized the procession from the reviewing stand and will present awards for numerous categories at the Vienna Town Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.