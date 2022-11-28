Newly selected economic-development czar is a neighbor

It’s another national search that ended up with a new department head coming from very close to home.

Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz has appointed Ryan Touhill, who has worked as senior vice president at the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, to become the county government’s next director of economic development.

Touhill “will be instrumental in fostering innovation and resiliency to advance economic growth and competitiveness in our community for small businesses and large corporations as well as foster real-estate development, tourism, arts and cultural amenities,” Schwartz said in announcing the appointment.

“Arlington is a dynamic and innovative community that has proven it can achieve smart, sustainable growth for businesses and residents alike,” Touhill said in a statement released by the county government.

Most recently, Shannon Flanagan-Watson, who has held a number of senior positions in the county government, has been serving as acting economic-development director. The last permanent occupant of the post was Telly Tucker.