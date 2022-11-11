65.9 F
New WMATA chief to speak at Chamber’s annual meeting

Map of current Metrorail stations.

The new general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will be the keynote speaker at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, to be held on Dec. 9.

Randy Clarke took over as head of the regional transit agency earlier this year.

“Attendees will hear about his plans for WMATA, what a return to service will look like, and how the business community can support those plans,” the business organization said.

The luncheon, marking the Chamber’s 98th year, will be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. Tickets are $95. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.

