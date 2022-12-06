New Vienna police HQ almost ready for occupancy

Bigger. Safer. More modern. Community-friendly. Better outfitted.

The new Vienna Police Headquarters appeared to be all those things recently when Vienna Police Chief James Morris and Deputy Chief Daniel Janickey gave the Sun Gazette a tour of the facility.

The station, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 2 but is not yet ready for occupancy, aims to mark a vast improvement over the previous, cramped, circa-1994 headquarters at the same location.

Located at 215 Center St., S., the new $14 million facility is more secure than its predecessor, with its grounds and parking lot fenced and gated off. Security measures continue inside the building, with most of the structure off-limits to unescorted visitors.

The new 29,000-square-foot station has public entrances from Center Street, S., and Locust Street, S.W. A secure sally port on the facility’s opposite end allows detainees to be brought inside safely and out of the elements.

The station’s exterior is clad in wood, brick and metal; its indoor color palette is blue, gray and white, with some earth tones. Some interior walls have stone finishes, which the chief hopes will show less wear after being banged against countless times by officers wearing heavy equipment belts.

The first level’s east end is home to a new feature: a community room that can seat about 100 people. The room has broadcast capabilities for public meetings and will be used for Vienna Town Council meetings during elevator replacement at Town Hall.

A hideaway divider will permit the room to be split in half for different functions. The room’s north half has spacious windows that give it an airy feel, while the southern half has television screens on the walls and may be used as an emergency-operations center.

The dispatch-and-records area on the first floor is protected by multiple layers of ballistic glass and has its own restrooms, so workers may return to their posts quickly. An antechamber nearby will be publicly accessible at night and has a drop-off window where people can deposit items.

An enclosed room across the hallway will allow officers to take information from the public in privacy, rather than out in the lobby as before.

An evidence-processing area long had been on the department’s wish list, and it’s on the first floor. Once officers assemble evidence from a case, they deposit it in a locker that cannot be opened again from that room, but is accessible by a forensics technician on the other side. This maintains the evidence’s chain of custody.

The forensics room on the other side has a shower, sink, drying racks, fume hoods and evidence-drying equipment, along with a break room.

The first floor also has a property room and a capacious evidence-storage area, which will eliminate the need for the department to rent storage lockers. Storage racks there, like the dispatch area’s file cabinets, save space by being movable against one another on rails via turning a control wheel.

The station has several holding rooms and areas with bolted-down tables and stools, suitable for confrontational interviews. Nearby is a space with breathalyzer; police also can have a medic at the county jail draw blood, if necessary, while processing drunk-driving suspects.

The second floor has a conference room, flexible space and offices for command staff, from patrol sergeants up to Morris and Janickey.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Section, which had been based for years out of Town Hall’s basement, is on the second level and has a long, raised table down the center of its office where detectives can collaborate on cases.

The upper floor also has offices for the Patrol Section, a roll-call area and work stations where officers can fill out their reports.

“That’s what’s nice about the setup now,” Morris said. “Everything’s right here.”

The station’s basement contains locker and exercise rooms and a three-lane, 25-yard-long shooting range with electronically activated targets. The range also has an enclosed viewing area for instructors and a filtration system that scrubs the gunpowder smoke before venting the air outside. Gun-storage and firearms-maintenance areas are located nearby.

Officers must qualify once per year with their weapons to meet regulations, but Morris tries to have them do so twice as often, and said with the new range he eventually hopes to get them shooting monthly.

The station’s locker rooms are larger than at the previous station and give officers and visitors plenty of storage space for their gear. The lockers are ventilated and have outlets for charging radios.

The women’s locker room is smaller than the men’s and this reflects the composition of the department, only five of whose 41 sworn officers are female. The new station has a dedicated room for lactating officers.

The station’s exterior includes a spacious plaza with benches; a secure parking area that’s gated and fenced off; and multiple covered racks where police will store found bicycles until they can be returned to their owners or donated.

The builder still is checking off final details on the “punch list.” Morris said he hopes the department, now ensconced at the former Faith Baptist Church at 301 Center St., S., can move into the new station by year’s end.

The Vienna Police Department soon will move into its new headquarters building, which is far larger and has more capabilities than its predecessor. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)