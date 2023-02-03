New School Board member receives liaison assignments

New Arlington School Board member Bethany Sutton has her assignments.

School Board members on Feb. 2 are expected to approve the liaison assignments to schools and other organizations for each of the five School Board members for the coming year.

Sutton was elected in November to succeed Barbara Kanninen, who had served for eight years.

Sutton’s liaison assignments include Discovery, Cardinal, Hoffman-Boston, Taylor and Tuckahoe elementary schools; Kenmore Middle School; the H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program; and the Langston, New Directions and Shriver school programs.