New online-tutoring service picking up student converts

Arlington Public Schools’ secondary-school students already have received more than 113,000 minutes of support through a new-for-2022 initiative with an online contractor that offers assistance through tutoring and review of work.

More than 2,060 Arlington students at 13 schools have taken advantage of the free (to students if not to taxpayers) 24/7 service offered by a firm called Paper. Contracting with the company is one way the county school system is working to address learning loss that piled up during the pandemic, when local students found themselves shut out of classrooms.

“It’s a great, great tool,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said. “Our hope is that our teachers and our parents and our community will know more about this.”

The 3,933 sessions recorded so far represent an average of 29 minutes apiece. Swanson Middle School students account for the highest number among local schools, and eighth-graders account for the highest percentage among various eligible grade levels. Math was by far the subject most addressed during the tutoring sessions.

