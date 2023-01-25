New legislator drops first bills into hopper

Two weeks into this year’s General Assembly session, newly elected Del. Holly Seibold (D-Oakton-Vienna) has five bills up for consideration.

Seibold, who defeated Republican candidate Monique Baroudi in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Del. Mark Keam, has submitted these pieces of legislation:

• HB 2402 would require the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to publish on its Website information on Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy and an investigation form for such deaths. Medical examiners across the commonwealth would be required to complete training provided by the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

The House of Delegates on Jan. 19 referred this bill to a subcommittee of the Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions. If passed, the bill would take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

• HB 2416 would exempt child-restraint devices from retail sales-and-use taxes starting July 1. The bill would apply only for devices people purchase for personal use. Lawmakers on Jan. 18 referred the bill to the House Committee on Finance.

• HB 2424 would allow courts in civil proceedings to appoint readily available interpreters with full certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf Inc., or equivalent national certification, if qualified interpreters from the Department for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing are not available.

This bill on Jan. 23 made it out of a Committee for Courts of Justice subcommittee on a 7-1 vote.

• HB 2473 would direct the Department of Labor and Industry, consulting with the Department of Veterans Services, to create a poster describing benefits and services available to veterans and permit employers to request and display the posters in workplaces. Lawmakers have referred this bill to the Committee on Commerce and Energy.

• HB 2492 would add a representative from the Department of Health to the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities and change references from “mentally impairing developmental disabilities” to “cognitive developmental disabilities.”

Seibold also is the chief co-patron, along with Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (D-Alexandria), of HB 2445, which would renew the wholesome-food-donation tax credit for tax years between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2028.

This bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance.