New leader tapped for Chesapeake Bay Commission

It has been decades since the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) has needed to hire a new executive director.

But after the retirement of Ann Swanson in November, the search was on – and it landed at the doorstep of Anna Killius.

Her first day will be Jan. 25.

Killius previously had served as director of advocacy for the James River Association, and was a legislative assistant and counsel for U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland.

“Anna’s breadth of experience at the state and federal level working with policymakers to find common-sense, bipartisan solutions for protecting the Bay, combined with a keen vision for the future of this work, will continue the legacy of accomplishment that has defined CBC,” said Sarah Elfreth, a Maryland state senator and member of the commission, who chaired the search effort.

Killius was named a “Champion of the Chesapeake: Next Generation” by the Chesapeake Conservancy in 2020.

“I am excited for Anna to bring a fresh new perspective to the commission,” said Lynwood Lewis, a Virginia state senator and vice chair of the commission. “Her experience working with citizens, as well as state and federal government, makes her perfect for the role.”

The Chesapeake Bay Commission is a tri-state legislative commission advising the legislatures of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia on matters of Bay-wide concern.