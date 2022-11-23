New data: N.Va. localities seek modest job upticks

The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick.

Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.

A total of 338 of the nation’s 355 largest counties (and, in Virginia, independent cities) showed increases in total jobs from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022. The list was led by Orange County, Fla., where a rebound of the tourist industry resulted in a 9.7-percent jobs in growth, fueled by a 23-percent increase in the hospitality sector.

The quarterly jobs report looks at where an individual is employed, regardless of where he or she lives. And while that figure was up in the five major Northern Virginia localities tracked by the Sun Gazette, none reached the 4-percent growth rate nationally:

• Total employment in Fairfax County stood at 619,300, up 1.3 percent from a year before and ranking 253rd best in rate of growth among the 355 communities.

• Employment in Loudoun County stood at 180,500, up 2.6 percent (203rd best).

• Employment in Arlington was 173,500, up 0.3 percent (335th best).

• Employment in Prince William County was 134,500, up 2.1 percent (238th best).

• Employment in Alexandria was 84,400, up 0.6 percent (325th best).

The fact local jurisdictions had lower rates of growth may be more attributable to the relatively smaller declines that occurred during the heights of COVID and the government-mandated economic lockdowns that occurred in its wake.