New CEO tapped for Wesley Housing

Kamilah McAfee, who currently serves as senior vice president of real-estate development at Wesley Housing, has been tapped as the non-profit housing provider’s next president/CEO, effective Jan. 2.

McAfee is succeeding Shelley Murphy, who is retiring after 15 years of leading the Northern Virginia-based organization.

“The board has always been deeply impressed with Kamilah’s vast knowledge of affordable housing and commitment to Wesley Housing’s mission,” said Wesley Housing board chair John Gibb. “We are confident she is the right person to lead the organization during this important period of growth.”

McAfee has held progressive leadership roles for the award-winning organization since 2008. She has led Wesley’s real-estate-development team through an unprecedented five-year period of growth, initiated by the successful award of four competitive funding projects in 2018 and capped by the 2022 construction completion of seven communities (571 units), representing $231 million in total development costs.

The new units will house an estimated 1,500-plus low- and moderate-income individuals in need of high-quality and stable housing with access to employment, educational, health care and other opportunities, the oganization noted.

“Housing is a foundational human need that paves the way for an individual’s or family’s success in so many areas,” McAfee said. “I am deeply committed to the work that Wesley Housing does in this area, and I am honored to be selected as the next president and CEO at this important time in the organization’s history.”

In addition to her 14 years of service at Wesley Housing, McAfee brings public-sector and private-sector experience, previously serving as director of public finance for the D.C. Housing Finance Agency and a development associate for Forest City Washington.

Since its founding, Wesley Housing has acquired or developed over 2,800 rental units, providing quality housing for thousands of at-risk persons each year. Wesley Housing supplements housing with supportive services to build up the lives of its residents, including low- and moderate-income families, older adults, and individuals with disabilities and/or chronic disease.

Wesley Housing’s success has garnered national recognition as one of Affordable Housing Finance’s “Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers of 2020” and regional accolades as the 2022 Housing Association of Nonprofit Developers (HAND) “Developer of the Year.” In 2020, the Virginia Housing Governor’s Conference named Wesley’s Housing Stability Initiative “Best Housing Program or Service.”

For information, see the Website at www.wesleyhousing.org.