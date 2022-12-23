New ADA-accessible park almost complete

The Fairfax County Park Authority has achieved substantial completion on the development of Boyd A. and Charlotte M. Hogge Park in Falls Church.

The ADA-accessible park at 3139 Glen Carlyn Road includes a picnic pavilion, open play area, multi-sport courts for pickleball and basketball, playground, community gardens, trails and parking.

With the exception of some asphalt work that will be completed in spring 2023, the park features are complete and the park is open for public use.

The 6.1-acre site was purchased by the Park Authority from Charlotte Hogge in 2006. The total project cost was $2 million and was funded via voter-approved park bonds.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for the spring.