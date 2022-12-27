Sports Notebook: Neat sports calendars

Those daily tear-off sports calendars that have been around now for many years are really neat things because there is so much fun information.

There is a separate sheet for each day of the year – 365 different pages.

Each sheet includes a list of birthdates of famous athletes on that particular day.

For example, the birthday of former University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Lefty Driesell is Christmas Day the list says.

Each sheet also includes a summary of a sports fact or historical event, and sometimes a photo to go with that writeup.

For example. Following the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the Rose Bowl game was moved across the country from Pasadena, Calif., to be played instead at Duke Stadium in Durham, N.C. Oregon State defeated Duke, 20-16, in that game.

That will be the fact on a sports calendar sheet for Jan. 1, 2023 – the first of 364 to follow.

Pretty neat stuff.

-Dave Facinoli

