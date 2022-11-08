Nearly 950 use SoberRide service over Halloween

A total of 943 individuals across the region availed themselves of free rides home over Halloween as part of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) SoberRide initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft.

“This level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing more than one potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every 45 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, president of the non-profit WRAP.

The effort ran from Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., and brings to nearly 83,700 free safe rides home provided through the SoberRide initiative since 1991.

The program next will be in effect for December’s holiday season and New Year’s Eve.

For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.