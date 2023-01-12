Nearly 1,000 use SoberRide initiative for New Year’s Eve

A total of 907 individuals across the region availed themselves of the SoberRide initiative of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) over New Year’s Eve.

The initiative, conducted in conjunction with Lyft, was in operation from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, providing residents who may have been drinking with a safe ride home.

“For its hours of operation, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every 23 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president.

The New Year’s Eve effort was part of a larger initiative to provide free rides home throughout the holiday season, beginning Dec. 16.

WRAP also offers free, safe ride services on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween. Since 1991, the SoberRide program has provided nearly 85,000 rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Washington area.