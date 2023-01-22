National Chamber Ensemble’s next concert to emphasize love

29.7 F
ArlingtonNational Chamber Ensemble's next concert to emphasize love
The National Chamber Ensemble will present its Valentine’s concert – “Broadway, Spirituals and More” – on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St.

Featured soloist Aundi Marie Moore of the Metropolitan Opera will perform selections from African-American composers as well as songs from Broadway musicals, joined by featured violinist (and artistic director) Leo Sushansky and piano virtuoso Carlos Cesar Rodriguez.

“We are thrilled to present this very unique combination of musical works that share the same emotion and meaning: love,” Sushansky said. “This is what the world needs more of right now, and what we will give our audience, a feeling of lova and how that is expressed through music and song.”

Jatrice Martel Gaiter, executive vice president of external affairs for Volunteers of America, will serve as special guest host for the concert, which is dedicated to the memory of Ross Heath, a great friend of the ensemble.

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.

