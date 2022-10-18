NAACP seeking nominees for annual awards

The Arlington branch of the NAACP is seeking nominations for its 2022 honors, to be presented a “virtual” Freedom Fund banquet on Dec. 14.

The deadline is Dec. 1, and nominations are being taken for the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award, Henry L. Holmes Meritorious Service Award, Willard W. “Woody” Brittain Community Appreciation Award, Esther G. Cooper Civil Rights Activist of the Year Award and Arlington Branch NAACP President’s Award.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.com.