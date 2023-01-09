N.Va. Realtor group marks leadership transition

It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022.

Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors comprises the real-estate industry in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. The organization is an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Final figures for 2022 are not yet available, but the organization recorded 26,157 home sales across Northern Virginia in 2021, the highest rate in 15 years. The all-time high in sales came in 2004, when 32,735 properties changed hands.