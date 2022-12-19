N.Va. home sales expected to be down, prices flat in 2023

The political pundits of their day laughed at Warren G. Harding for peppering his speeches with the made-up word “normalcy” during his 1920 run for the presidency.

But Harding rode the word to a landslide victory, and it has been used ever since – including, during a recent forum, to set expectations for the 2023 year in Northern Virginia real estate.

“Normalcy is OK,” said Reggie Copeland, 2022 president of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR), during its Dec. 14 market forecast for the coming year.

And given that 2022 was marked by a crazily hectic market at the start of the year, followed by plummeting sales conditions starting in spring and carrying through the rest of the way, a return to more normal times is just fine by Copeland.

Sponsored

“I think it’s what we need,” he said.

In terms of sales, the 2023 is shaping up to be looking like the pre-COVID markets of 2018 and 2019, said Casey Menish of Pearson Smith Realty, NVAR’s incoming secretary-treasurer.

“It’s healthy to get back [to such a market],” she said, noting that the job of Realtors will be “tempering both sets of expectations” of sellers and for buyers. The latter may be hoping to pick up big bargains, while the former may pine for the early part of 2022 when houses were snapped up in hours owing to the market feeding frenzy.

The consensus forecast from a group empaneled by NVAR suggests the median home-sales prices will not look much different at the end of the 2023 than they did at the end of 2022, at least when it comes to single-family properties:

• The median sales price of a single-family home in Fairfax County in December 2023 is forecast to be $827,976, up 0.4 percent from currently.

• The median sales price in Arlington is expected to be $1,173,567, up 3 percent.

• The median sales price is Alexandria is expected to be $975,233, up 0.1 percent.

Despite the specificity, one should take all gazing into crystal balls with a grain of salt, suggested Terry Clower of George Mason University’s Center for Regional Analysis, which is a partner in the annual NVAR estimates.

“All forecasts are wrong,” Clower acknowledged – the goal being to get reasonably close to what ultimately transpires.

His organization projects that home prices across the region will go up somewhere between a half-percent and full percent in the coming year, although that will likely depend on local and national economic matters.

On the latter, there remain “a lot of mixed signals,” Clower said, with most economists anticipating a recession to take hold, while interest rates, if declining somewhat, will continue to hover at twice the level of just a year ago.

Clower didn’t use the word “normalcy” but suggested that the likely 2023 market represents a return to historic norms, while acknowledging there is a “lot of angst” from those who lived through the boom period of late 2020 to early 2022.

“It’s going to take time . . . to get adjusted to that new reality,” he said.

That boom period put plenty of dollars into the pockets of real-estate agents and the firms they work for, but a calmer market has its advantages, Copeland said.

“There are a lot of Realtors who are relieved,” he said, noting the stress on prospective buyers and their agents during an overheated market where decisions have to be made on the fly and often without benefit of safeguards like home-inspection contingencies.

Clower suggested the local homes market will see stable prices despite lower sales because inventory will remain relatively tight, especially since those who purchased homes when interest rates were at rock-bottom levels are unlikely to be motivated to sell any time soon.

Year-end sales data for 2022 across Northern Virginia will be reported the second week in January. For 2021, a total of 26,157 properties went to closing, counting sales in across the NVAR region (Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church). That was the highest total in 17 years, although it was still well below the all-time record of 32,735 sales reported in 2004.

Prices continued on their upward trajectory, as well, with the average sales price of all kinds of homes rising 5.3 percent to $703,197 in 2021 and total sales volume hitting a record $18.4 billion in NVAR’s catchment area.