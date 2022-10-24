N.Va. home prices still rising, if more slowly

Rising interest rates, a seasonal dip in demand and limited inventory again cut into home sales in September, but prices are still on the upswing, according to new monthly figures from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR).

“Market forces are at work, resulting in fewer transactions. However, demand for homes in the D.C. area is causing prices to still slowly rise, keeping sellers in charge but giving buyers a little more of a voice,” said Thai-Hung Nguyen, a Realtor with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier and NVAR’s secretary-treasurer.

Sales across the region totaled 1,442 in September, down 30 percent from a year before and off 17.7 percent from August 2022, confirming that the normal summer-to-autumn cooling also is at play.

Perhaps in a more apt apples-to-apples comparison, September’s home-sales total was off about 8.6 percent from September 2019, the most recent pre-COVID comparison available.

(Figures represent transactions in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.)

The time it took to sell a home also increased. The average days on the market in September 2022 was 25 days, up from 20 a year before.

Supply was still low. The month’s supply of inventory for September 2022 was 1.2 months, up slightly from August 2022 when the month’s supply was 1.1 months but down 3.1 percent from September 2021, owing to many prospective sellers deciding to wait out current conditions and keep their properties off the market until there is more clarity.

The upshot? “It remains a seller’s market, but homebuyers have a little more power,” NVAR officials said.

The median sold price for a home in September 2022 across the region was $619,142, up 4.1 percent compared to September 2021.

That’s down from the $627,500 recorded in August (another indication of seasonal cooling), but is well beyond the September 2019 median of $510,000. Factor in higher mortgage-interest rates, and the financial impact of buying a new home is more significant.

“Interest rates are making it more expensive to buy homes, but lack of available product is really tempering growth and driving up prices,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin.

For the first nine months of 2022, home sales totaled 14,773, down 26 percent from a year before, but the year-to-date average sales price was 18.9 percent higher owing largely to major growth in the first few months of the year.

Total sales volume for the first nine months stood at $12.26 billion, down from $14.02 billion a year before.

Figures are from MarketStats by ShowTime, and represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All September 2022 figures are preliminary and subject to revision.

