Musical tribute will celebrate Dr. King at McLean Community Center

The McLean Community Center’s celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will feature “Black Music Excellence Through the Ages” with Charlottesville native Richelle Claiborne on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the center.

“It’s more than a soul revue, more than a gospel concert, more than a night of great jazz,” center officials said. “It is one part history lesson, one part testimonial and filled with inspired musical performances. Richelle tells a powerful story.”

Tickets are $10 for McLean residents, $15-$20 for others. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.

The McLean Community Center and Old Firehouse Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the King holiday.