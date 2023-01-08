Music meets video games in upcoming library performance

Musicians are invited to join a “Video Game String Ensemble for Musicians,” to be held on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry Library.

“Do you play violin, viola, cello or double bass? Have you always wanted to play the music from video games?” organizers asked.

Michelle Eng, the founder of the University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra (the first collegiate-level orchestra solely dedicated to video-game music) will lead arrangements from Undertale, the Legend of Zelda and Kingdom Hearts.

Musicians should have at least two years of experience and play at intermediate level or above, and be able to sight-read music. They should bring their instrument, music stand and pencil, and arrive about 15 minutes early so the performance can start at 3 p.m.

For information and registration, see the Website at https://librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/9773365.