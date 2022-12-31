‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many

One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many.

Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had been battling in different degrees for a number of years. He was 54.

“Mike was ‘Mr. Vienna.’ He knew everything about the community, he introduced me to a lot of people, he was my right-hand man and he knew all the kids,” Madison High School head boys lacrosse coach Aaron Solomon said. “He was always there for you, whatever you needed, and he made my transition of becoming the head coach much easier. He loved giving back. This is a huge loss for the town.”

For the last few years, Rhodes certainly was known by anyone involved with the Madison football or boys lacrosse teams because he was an assistant coach on both squads. He also coached both sports for years and his teams won numerous titles in Vienna Youth Inc., and Rhodes was the owner of the local All Star Movers company.

Sponsored

“I don’t know a single person who didn’t like Mike Rhodes,” Madison head football coach Justin Counts said. “He wasn’t a limelight-seeker and was kind of quiet. But Mike would help anybody and he could fit into any situation.”

Jimmy Goldsmith and Ray Gordon were other assistant coaches with Rhodes on the Madison football team, and the three families vacationed together. Goldsmith met Rhodes in the fifth grade when each attended Vienna Elementary School.

Goldsmith and Gordon both talked about how much Rhodes loved Vienna. Rhodes field at the Yeonas Park Vienna Little League complex is named after Chuck Rhodes, who was Michael’s grandfather.

The lights on Rhodes Field were turned on the night Rhodes died and left burning until the next day. The American flag flying at the park has been lowered to half-staff.

“I was notified the lights were on, but I didn’t turn them off,” said Goldsmith, who has various responsibilities with Vienna Little League. “Mike meant a lot to a lot of people. He had ties to everyone in Vienna, he was competitive and a fighter until the end.”

Gordon explained how Rhodes was the “calming force” on the coaching staff, or at least among himself and Goldmith. All three were defensive coaches.

“The players loved him and he was always there and loved doing the little things, even while he had cancer,” Gordon said. “He was our guy that was setting up all the technical stuff that are now a big part of high-school football, like filming and TVs and videos. Mike was a part of the whole Madison.”

Rhodes married former Madison girls softball standout Michelle Hall, who is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame and pitched the team to state championships. The couple met at Madison, and eventually had two sons, Josh and Jacob. Both played football and lacrosse at Madison.

The funeral for Michael Rhodes is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at Vienna Presbyterian Church on Park Street. The family will receive condolences following the service in the Flame Room at the Vienna Fire House on Center Street. Burial is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at National Memorial Park in Falls Church.

To make any donations for Rhodes, contact Maura Florimonte at mflorimonte@msn.com.