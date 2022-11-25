MPA prepares to open winter exhibitions

McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions on Dec. 9, with an opening reception that evening from 7 to 9 p.m.

“In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works” will feature works from YungKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park and Kristina Penhoet in the Emerson Gallery.

“Each of these artists use fiber media and processes [and] have taken a fresh look at traditional processes in order to invent unique ways of building form and volume,” said Nancy Sausser, the organization’s curator and artistic director.

The imaginative variety represented in the works “is spectacular,” Sausser said.

In addition, “Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles” will run in the Atrium Gallery.

“These engaging works bring the spirit of the woods alive, celebrating the beauty, strength and importance of this majestic life form,” gallery officials said.

Both exhibitions will run through Feb. 18.

For information and to R.S.V.P. for the reception, see the Website at www.tinyurl.com/mpawinterexhibits.