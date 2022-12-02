More victims sought in ‘cash-for-gold’ robberies in Fairfax

Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area.

On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of Interstate 495 and stopped to provide aid. A woman in the stranded group said they needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry and requested cash in exchange for the items, police said.

The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black sport-utility vehicle followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.

The suspect then drove the victim to four locations in the county. Through intimidation, the crew forced the man to withdraw money. Once the victim’s accounts were empty, the suspects left the victim and he called 911.

Officers believed this crew was likely operating in the area and continued to search for the black sport-utility vehicle used in the crime.

On Nov. 3, an officer saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that appeared to be disabled on the Dulles Toll Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the occupants as Magdalena Mazil, 39, Hagi Voinescu, 36, and Romeo Voinescu, 23, all from Baltimore. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and located large amounts of fake-gold jewelry, police said.

After further investigation, officers obtained warrants for abduction and four counts of robbery for all three suspects. Authorities also issued an additional two warrants against Hagi Voinescu for preventing someone from calling 911, two more warrants against Magdalena Mazil for preventing a telephone call and an additional warrant for the driver, Romeo Voinescu, for failing to report an accident.

Baltimore City detectives on Nov. 22 arrested Magdalena Mazil and Hagi Voinescu. Romeo Voinescu remains on the loose.

Detectives believe the suspects may have committed other crimes in the area. Police ask anyone with information about this crime, or who believe they may have been victimized by the suspects’ scheme, to call (703) 691-2131. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.