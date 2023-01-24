29.9 F
More resources planned to stop students harming selves, others

It’s the thought that counts, perhaps, and Arlington Superintendent Francisco Durán has been thinking about the rise, nationally and in some cases locally, in drug abuse, suicide and acts of violence among students.

“We need to work together. We have to work better,” Durán said during remarks at the Jan. 19 School Board meeting, pointing to the school system, parents and students themselves as partners.

“It’s all of us working together as a community, to understand, to listen, to be heard and to bring forth the opportunity to share what those concerns are,” he said.

Durán announced that the school system would be rolling out additional online resources for those in crisis, and also announced there would be an upcoming “community dialogue” on the issue.

He also asked those facing a crisis to call 9-8-8 or avail themselves of others’ help.

“Reach out and get the support you need,” he urged.

