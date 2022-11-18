More federal cash to be sought for new Dulles terminal

If there’s more federal funding available for a planned new 14-gate concourse at Washington Dulles International Airport, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will take it.

The authority has applied for additional grant funding to support the half-billion-dollar project, CEO Jack Potter told the authority’s board of directors on Nov. 16.

Over the summer, the project received a boost of nearly $50 million out of the $5 billion available for airport improvements through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. About 90 airports received a share of the cash, based on a competitive-application process.

The $49.6 million in funding for Dulles will provide another chunk of the financial support needed for the new concourse, designed to replace boarding areas currently used by United Airlines’ regional partners, upgrade aircraft-service facilities and bring new amenities to passengers.

It will replace gates built in the late 1990s at the eastern end of Concourse A, where many regional-flight passengers currently go outdoors to access their planes via covered walkways.

Authority officials hope federal funding will pay for approximately 30 to 40 percent of the costs of the 400,000-square-foot facility.