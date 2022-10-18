Memorial service set for slain civil-rights leader

A memorial service for Kent Carter, the Arlington NAACP official who was killed during a spate of violence in Turks & Caicos Islands, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 1601 13th St. South.

The event will be preceded by a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service itself also will be available on a livestream feed at https://mtolivebc.org.

Carter, 40, was one of two people killed in the Oct. 2 incident during an escalating level of violence attributed to gang activity in the group of islands, which is a territory of the United Kingdom.

Carter and his girlfriend were returning from a tourist outing when their vehicle was attacked. The tour guide also was killed.

Following the incident, the government of the Turks & Caicos announced several safety initiatives, including importing police officers from the Bahamas and building an anti-gang squad with assistance from the U.K.

Carter was serving as first vice president of the Arlington NAACP at the time of his death, and had taken a high-profile stance on a number of local issues, including policing.