Medical Society grants aid social-safety-net efforts

Founded in 2021 through a partnership with Dr. Jenny Hong (the Arlington County Medical Society’s president at the time) and Stephen and Kelly Park of Fairfax County, the KSP Fund (under the umbrella of the Arlington County Medical Society Foundation) supports local organizations delivering high-quality, targeted health care in communities throughout Northern Virginia.

In 2022, the initiative was able to direct $40,000 of its funding to four local clinics working hard to deliver much-needed health care to the community: Arlington Free Clinic, Culmore Clinic, VHC Health Foundation (Pediatric Clinic and Cancer Resource Center); and Neighborhood Health.

The medical society and its foundation continue to offer support to local health-care organizations via volunteer physicians, raising awareness and monetary support.

The ACMS Foundation scholarship fund-raising takes place year-round and culminates in an annual, decades-old golf and tennis tournament event with the support of VHC Health.