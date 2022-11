Meet the new boss, same as the old boss!

William Sudow of McLean on Nov. 16 was re-elected by his colleagues to chair the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors for 2023.

Sudow is a Virginia representative on the body.

Also at the meeting, Thorn Pozen was re-elected to serve another year as vice chair. He represents the District of Columbia on the panel.

Both were re-elected unanimously.