The McLean Symphony will present a “Holiday Wonders Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 543 Beulah Road in Vienna.

“This concert includes seasonal favorites, solos for voice and the Amy Beach Piano concerto No. 1,” symphony officials said.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.mclean-symphony.org.