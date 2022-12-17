McLean High senior finishes cross country career at national race

For Thais Rolly, the final race of her standout cross country career was unfortunate.

The McLean Highlanders senior entered the Dec. 10 Champs Sports girls national high-school finals meet in San Diego still recovering from a recent bout with the flu, which included a 103-degree fever at one stage and a lingering cough the day of the race. So Rolly wasn’t at full strength, and said her performance was the proof.

She finished in the 5,000-meter race at Balboa Park in 25th place in a time of 18:18.2, well off the winning mark of 16:49.2. Rolly was one spot behind her friend and Herndon High senior Gillian Bushee in 18:14.6. Bushee also finished one spot ahead of Rolly in previous district, region, state and south regional meets this fall.

Rolly’s time at the national meet was a minute slower than her sixth-place finish mark at the qualifying South Region Championships in Charlotte, N.C. She said the bout with the flu affected her strength and stamina at the national meet.

Sponsored

“My fever was gone, but I kind of just died in the race after a while because I had no energy,” Rolly said. “I couldn’t get a deep breath. My body just wasn’t at the same level as it was before the flu.”

Rolly said the course was difficult, with a couple of hills and other various twists and turns. Her goal was a top-15 finish to earn All-American standards.

“I was sick in bed the Tuesday before the meet, so I didn’t even know if I would run in the meet,” Rolly said. “I was so glad and happy just to be here.”

Rolly also ran in last year’s national meet on the same course, placing 34th in 18:41.3.

By finishing in the top 10 at the South Region meet, Rolly qualified for the nationals. She placed ninth at the 2021 regional meet.

This season’s national meet concluded the fall cross country season when Rolly finished second in district, region and state meets. Rolly won a state title as a sophomore and also was second as a junior.

She will now begin preparing for the indoor winter track and field season for McLean, with her initial competition not until January. Then there will be the outdoor spring season, followed by a planned college running career at Duke University.

Marshall High School’s Haley Spoden finished 41st at the region girls meet in 20:58.

In the boys South Region high-school championship meet, Potomac School’s Charlie Ortmans placed 49th in 15:53.3 and his teammate Sasha Minsky was 85th (16:26). Marshall’s Sean Sanders was 95th in 16:33. The winning time was 14:40.