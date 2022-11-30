McLean runner sixth in south region cross country meet

McLean High School’s Thais Rolly finished sixth at the Champs Sports Cross Country South Region girls championship race on Nov. 26 in Charlotte, N.C.

Her time was 17:18.2 on the 5,000-meter McAlpine Greenway course. The winning time was 16:58.9.

By finishing in the top 10, Rolly qualified to run in the Champ Sports national girls meet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Balboa Park in San Diego. Rolly also ran in last year’s national meet, after qualifying by finishing ninth at the south region meet in 17:22 on the same course.

At this year’s region meet, Rolly finished behind fifth-place finisher Gillian Bushee of Herndon High School in 17:17. Rolly finished second to Bushee in three previous big races this season.

Marshall High School’s Haley Spoden finished 41st at the region girls meet in 20:58.

In the boys south region high-school championship meet, Potomac School’s Charlie Ortmans placed 49th in 15:53.3 and his teammate Sasha Minsky was 85th (16:26). Marshall’s Sean Sanders was 95th in 16:33. The winning time was 14:40.