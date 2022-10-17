McLean Project for Arts to feature student artwork

The McLean Project for the Art will have artwork by local students on display at the Ramp Gallery, located at the MPA’s headquarters at the McLean Community Center.

The exhibition, on display through Nov. 1, showcases work created by students from local public and private schools.

Traditionally, the artwork exhibition – presented by the New Dominion Women’s Club – is displayed at the annual MPAartfest celebration. But that event was canceled due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The gallery is open during McLean Community Center operating hours. For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.