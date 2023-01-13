McLean man arrested for allegedly stabbing stepfather to death

Fairfax County police on Jan. 10 arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death in their McLean home.

Police responded at 11:03 p.m. to the reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Colonial Road. The caller said her son, who also lives in the house, stabbed both her and her husband. The suspect, identified as Adam Timothy Jackson, exited the home as officers arrived and police took him into custody.

Officers searched the home and found the stepfather, Alan Miller Kaufmann, 68, suffering trauma to the upper body. Authorities attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel declared the man deceased.

Rescue personnel transported the mother to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police took Jackson to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with second-degree murder and held him without bond.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine Jackson’s cause of death. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing.