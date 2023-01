The McLean Historical Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave.

There will be several speakers who will offer brief vignettes of early McLean, including Palmer Robison, Dan DuVal, Lindesay Aquino and Carole Herrick.

There will be light refreshments available and Paul Kohlenberger will conduct a tour of the historic photos in the hallway of the community center. There is no charge to attend and everyone is welcome.