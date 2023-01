The McLean Historical Society celebrated its 30th anniversary during a special program held Jan. 10.

Speakers recounted fond memories of growing up in McLean, as well as observations of changes to the landscape and the community at large.

The McLean Historical Society meets the second Tuesday each month at 7:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center. All are welcome to join.

For additional information, contact Carole Herrick at cherrick@aol.com.