42 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...
FairfaxMcLean High sports boosters to host holiday bazaar
FairfaxNews
Updated:

McLean High sports boosters to host holiday bazaar

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
santa claus sitting beside lit tree
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The annual Highlander Holiday Bazaar put on by McLean High School’s athletic boosters will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school.

“We will have many returning and new vendors selling everything from scented soap, jewelry, candles, beauty products, scarves, hair bows, home décor and lots more – tons of unique gifts,” organizers said.

In addition, there will be food and drink for purchase and performances by the McLean High School Orchestra.

For information, see the Website at www.mcleanboosters.org.

Previous article
Sale of Christmas trees to support hunger-relief efforts
Next article
Holiday nostalgia on tap at Alden Theatre
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Holiday nostalgia on tap at Alden Theatre

The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will present “The Joyfully Jolly Jamboree” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.