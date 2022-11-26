McLean High sports boosters to host holiday bazaar

The annual Highlander Holiday Bazaar put on by McLean High School’s athletic boosters will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school.

“We will have many returning and new vendors selling everything from scented soap, jewelry, candles, beauty products, scarves, hair bows, home décor and lots more – tons of unique gifts,” organizers said.

In addition, there will be food and drink for purchase and performances by the McLean High School Orchestra.

For information, see the Website at www.mcleanboosters.org.