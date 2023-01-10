McLean High senior a three-time oratorical champ

Saehee Perez, a McLean High School senior, recently won the American Legion Post 270 Oratorical Contest for the third year in a row.

Perez won $300 and will compete Jan. 22 at the 17th District Oratorical Contest in McLean against winners of contests in other communities.

Post 270 held its contest at The Langley School in McLean. Under the direction of master of ceremonies Tony Sarver, each contestant delivered a prepared oration on the U.S. Constitution, with emphasis on the duties and responsibilities of American citizenship, as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic.

This year’s randomly assigned topic was on the 14th Amendment, Section 1 of the Constitution, which states that everyone born in the U.S. is automatically an American citizen.

Perez impressed the judges with a speech titled “A New Generation!” The judges were most impressed by her argument that every generation seems to have a different interpretation of the Constitution, and that the country needs more emphasis on teaching civics in school.

Perez told her own story of how the 14th Amendment, Section 1, directly had affected her life as the daughter of Korean and Mexican parents.

Langley High School junior Sophia Bongiovi took home the second-place award with a speech titled “The Living Document.”

Coming in third place was Langley High junior Owen Braniff, with a speech titled “How Free Speech Holds Our Democracy High.”

Toastmasters International provided the contest’s judges: Bob Wilson, Henry Grossman and Margaret Hoerath. Judges said all five contestants were exceptional and selecting the award winners was difficult.

Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high-school students to study the U.S. Constitution and hone their public-speaking skills. For more information, visit www.legion.org/oratorical.

Langley High School junior Sophia Bongiovi accepts the second-place award for the American Legion Post 270 Oratorical Contest from master of ceremonies Tony Sarver.