McLean Citizens Assn. says ‘attaboy’ to acting MCC executive director

Evan Braff may have stepped down in December after serving since August as the McLean Community Center’s acting executive director, but the McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) board of directors on Jan. 4 unanimously passed a resolution commending him for leading the center through a difficult period.

“He was very collaborative,” said Sowjanya O’Neill, an MCA liaison with the community center who presented the resolution at the board’s meeting. “We really appreciated his partnership with MCA and want to commend him and show our appreciation for the time that he had served.”

Fairfax County officials appointed Braff – a 28-year county-government – to the position last August following the resignation of Daniel Singh, who had served as the community center’s executive director for 16 months.

MCA board member Raj Mehra said he had found Braff to be “extremely responsive.”

MCA Budget and Taxation Committee chairman Louise Epstein also supported the resolution

“It was great,” Epstein said of Braff’s collaborative attitude. “It was like suddenly there was an open door . . . We were thrilled to have that kind of discussion.”

The McLean Community Center now is being led by a new executive director, Betsy May-Salazar, who assumed her new job Jan. 3.