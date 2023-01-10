45.4 F
Tysons
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
type here...
FairfaxMcLean Citizens Assn. says 'attaboy' to acting MCC executive director
FairfaxNews
Updated:

McLean Citizens Assn. says ‘attaboy’ to acting MCC executive director

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person in black long sleeve shirt
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Evan Braff may have stepped down in December after serving since August as the McLean Community Center’s acting executive director, but the McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) board of directors on Jan. 4 unanimously passed a resolution commending him for leading the center through a difficult period.

“He was very collaborative,” said Sowjanya O’Neill, an MCA liaison with the community center who presented the resolution at the board’s meeting. “We really appreciated his partnership with MCA and want to commend him and show our appreciation for the time that he had served.”

Fairfax County officials appointed Braff – a 28-year county-government – to the position last August following the resignation of Daniel Singh, who had served as the community center’s executive director for 16 months.

MCA board member Raj Mehra said he had found Braff to be “extremely responsive.”

Sponsored

MCA Budget and Taxation Committee chairman Louise Epstein also supported the resolution

“It was great,” Epstein said of Braff’s collaborative attitude. “It was like suddenly there was an open door . . . We were thrilled to have that kind of discussion.”

The McLean Community Center now is being led by a new executive director, Betsy May-Salazar, who assumed her new job Jan. 3.

Previous article
Arlington Chamber ‘Hospitality Awards’ make return for 2023
Next article
Robert E. Lee survives a cancellation battle
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: Congress not ready to cancel Bobby Lee just yet

The final score for 2022 was, believe it or not, Gen. Robert E. Lee 1, Cancel Culture 0. The general...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.