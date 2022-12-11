McLean church gears up for Living Nativity event

Redeemer Lutheran Church will hold its annual Living Nativity and Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church in McLean.

“Bring your whole family, neighbors and friends to get into the Christmas spirit,” church officials said. “Children are invited to put on angel or shepherd costumes and visit the live animals – maybe pet a bunny or baby lamb!”

The concert will feature the church’s many choirs and will include a sing-along of Christmas carols.

There also will be complimentary hot chocolate, plus a bake sale whose proceeds will support an upcoming youth-mission trip.

Sponsored

The church is located at 1545 Chain Bridge Road. For information, see the Website at www.redeemermclean.org.