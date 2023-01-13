McLean basketball team ‘finding ways’ to win

So far, the McLean Highlanders have been “finding ways” this season.

With a key 54-51 Liberty District home victory over the Yorktown Patriots on Jan. 10, the boys high-school basketball team improved its overall record to 9-5, its league mark to a second-place 3-1 and its winning streak to four. McLean only won seven games last season.

McLean is winning despite the loss of returning starter Jeremy Fuchs to a season-ending knee injury. He was the team’s leading scorer last winter.

Highlanders head coach Mike O’Brien said the team has so far been able to compensate for Fuchs’ absence by passing the ball well on offense, getting multiple players involved in scoring and forcing turnovers on defense.

“We are finding ways,” O’Brien said. “This is a real good group of players and they are buying into being unselfish, moving the ball well and doing what we want and need to do this season.”

O’Brien said McLean gained confidence by playing three bigger, faster and talented teams at a recent out-of-town holiday tournament. McLean lost each, by close scores.

“We lost all three games but we played well,” O’Brien said. “That helped us.”

The Highlanders have won four in a row since returning. They have won by scoring a lot of points in games – a season high 80 against Wakefield – although far fewer against Yorktown.

In the win over Yorktown, McLean took the lead for good at 24-20 at halftime on back-to-back three-pointers by Demetrios Solomos and Isaac Bell. The game was close the rest of the way, with McLean’s Caffrey Eaton making a midcourt steal with a second to play to clinch the victory.

Bell (six rebounds, two three-pointers) and Daniel Frimbres each scored 15 points to lead McLean in scoring. James Higgins scored 10 and had four rebounds, and Jakob Luu (two steals) and Eaton (two assists) scored five each. Davis Sawyer had four rebounds off the bench.

The night before, in a non-district road game, McLean defeated the Lewis Lancers in Springfield, 73-54.

McLean led 20-16 at the end of the first period and pulled away from there. The Highlanders had 14 steals and converted many into layups.

On offense, the team moved the ball well and had 19 assists, with many leading to high-percentage open shots. McLean shot 55 percent from the floor.

Bell was the leading scorer with 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Eaton (five rebounds, four steals, three three-pointers) and Fimbres (five rebounds, two assists) each scored 13 and Higgins (three rebounds, three assists) netted 12.

Rece Bower scored five and Maxwell Warrell four. Luu did not score but had four steals and three rebounds, and Quinn Sullivan had three assists.