MCC to host 40th annual arts, crafts festival
MCC to host 40th annual arts, crafts festival

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The McLean Community Center will hold its 40th annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival the weekend of Dec. 2-4 at the center.

“This fun and festive community event includes every price point and is sure to inspire community cheer,” said Catherine Nesbitt, special-events coordinator for the center.

“Esteemed jurors have carefully selected artists who have created extraordinary treasures,” said Nesbitt.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild.

Hours are Friday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and is good for all three days of the show; there is no charge for those under age 12.

For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.

