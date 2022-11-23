MCC seeks ‘youth ambassadors’ to spread word

The McLean Community Center has announced creation of “MCC Youth Ambassadors” to provide an outlet for teens to have their voice heard in the programming of the community center.

Ambassadors will serve as liaisons between community youth and the two student members of the McLean Community Center Governing Board, Sarah Tran and Charlotte Loving. They will promote activities and assist in planning events targeted at local youth.

Ambassadors will meet monthly to discuss public feedback and plan future activities.www.mcleancenter.org

Application forms are available on the center’s Website at www.mcleancenter.org. The deadline for submission is Dec. 9.