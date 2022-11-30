55.6 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
MCA to meet with Fairfax transportation chief
Updated:

MCA to meet with Fairfax transportation chief

Sun Gazette Newspapers
aerial photography of concrete roads
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) will hold a virtual public meeting Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. with Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny, who will give a presentation and take questions on pending and planned transportation projects and initiatives affecting the Greater McLean area.

Some anticipated topics of discussion include planned intersection improvements along Dolley Madison Boulevard; traffic planning for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s project in West Falls Church; and intersection and sidewalk improvements at Balls Hill Road/Old Dominion Drive and Lewinsville/Spring Hill Roads in McLean.

Attendees are encouraged to register, but may access the Zoom meeting by CLICKING HERE. The meeting’s identification number is 821 1697 5542 and the passcode is 842655.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on MCA’s Facebook page and archived there for viewing afterward.

The gathering will feature a question-and-answer session. Those attending via Zoom will be able to ask questions via the chat function. The public also may send questions before the meeting to info@mcleancitizens.org.

