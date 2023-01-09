MCA board presses county government on environmental issues

Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4.

The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Fairfax County Environmental Quality Advisory Council (EQAC).

Ryan will urge EQAC to:

• Support the county government’s efforts to increase public awareness about climate change and ways to mitigate it.

Sponsored

When implemented, Fairfax County’s Community-wide Energy and Climate Action Plan (CECAP) and ResilientFairfax program “will put Fairfax County at the forefront of climate-change-mitigation efforts,” Ryan will testify.

“Citizens need to be greatly involved in this whole effort,” she said, adding, “It is all of us making changes in how we behave that will address this issue.”

• Ask county staff to revisit the Fairfax County tree-conservation ordinance, report on why it has not been more effective at preserving urban-tree canopy and propose ways of making the ordinance more effective.

“The pressures of rapid development have created major risks for McLean’s tree canopy,” Ryan’s draft testimony read. “While McLean benefits from many mature trees and the efforts of non-profits like the McLean Trees Foundation, we have lost many trees due to infill development, construction and transportation projects like the I-495 NEXT project.”

• Back adequate funding for stream-restoration projects and encourage use in them of the latest best practices for preserving forested riparian and buffer ecosystems, so as to minimize loss of natural habitat and mature trees.

“Many of McLean’s stream valleys experience severe erosion due to infill development and construction activity,” Ryan said.

• Evaluate the health and environmental effects of synthetic-turf athletic fields in county parks.

MCA also supports stable funding for the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Natural Resource/Invasive Management Area programs and backs the agency’s Watch the Green Grow initiative (a mapping program that allows residents to record environmentally friendly practices in their yards) and program to use native plants on public landscapes.

The MCA has addressed many of the listed points in previous resolutions, Ryan said.

MCA board member Steve DelBianco recommended that the group keep up pressure on the county government to enforce its infill-development conditions, especially on contractors. Ryan agreed with DelBianco’s suggestion to take out language in the resolution that partially attributed tree threats to climate change, so as to avoid giving the county an excuse for not acting.