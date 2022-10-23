61.9 F
Mathematician-turned artist to discuss her technique

mason jar of paintbrush lot
Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

The McLean Art Society is hosting a watercolor demonstration featuring Dr. Alex Tolstoy on Friday, Oct. 28 beginning at 11 a.m. at the McLean Community Center.

Tolstoy is a self-described “watercolorist who went astray.” Before becoming a professional artist, she was a mathematician, a profession that she credits influencing her style where “animals pop in and out of a mist of lost edges and buildings simplify into lines.”

Tolstoy has received a number of awards, had articles published about her work, and has been in more than 200 exhibitions with 16 solo or semi-solo shows since 2013. Her works currently are on exhibit at Washington Arts Club.

Newcomers are welcome.

