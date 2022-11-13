Mason Opera to present ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’

Mason Opera will present a production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which since its television debut in 1951 has become a family favorite.

Performances, which will feature Mason’s vocal students in collaboration with an instrumental chamber ensemble, will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day at the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Mason’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas.

“We are thrilled with this new production of ‘Amahl’ and are so very proud of our outstanding students, our internationally renowned faculty, the development of Mason’s opera program and the gracious support of Mason’s Opera Angels and the community,” said Patricia Miller, director of vocal studies and producer of Mason Opera at the university’s School of Music.

The production is directed by Gene Galvin, with the chamber ensemble led by Joseph Walsh.

Sponsored

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for youth through high-school age. For information, see the Website at https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.