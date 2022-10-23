Mason open house to focus on campus development in Arlington

George Mason University will hold an open house to discuss its new “Fuse” development project on the Arlington campus on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Members of the development team will be on hand to discuss the project, which is rising on the former site of what, decades ago, had been the Kann’s Department Store and later served as the university’s original building on the Arlington campus.

The Fuse project, currently underway, is slated for completion in 2024.

Public parking is available at Van Metre Hall (3351 Fairfax Drive), with the meeting being held at Vernon Smith Hall (3434 Washington Blvd.).

Registration is requested by Nov. 1. For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3Dhw648.