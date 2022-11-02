Mason launches new ‘College of Public Health’

George Mason University’s new College of Public Health is the first of its kind in Virginia, and university officials say it is designed to meet the ongoing need for skilled, interdisciplinary health professionals and research across the state.

“Mason’s College of Public Health graduates will bring new and diverse talent to Virginia’s health workforce, addressing critical shortages and building a strong talent pipeline for the long-term health of the region,” university president Gregory Washington said in a Nov. 1 statement.

“Individuals, families and communities will benefit from discoveries, clinical care and public-health-practice initiatives generated by this multidisciplinary and multisector college,” Washington said.

The announcement to rename the former College of Health and Human Services came after Mason received formal approval of its plan from the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia.

“Health-care in Virginia is becoming increasingly more complex.

Universities like George Mason play a pivotal role in helping navigate our commonwealth through the challenges facing our citizens today by expanding the health workforce and keeping communities healthy,” said John Littel, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

With the addition of Virginia, 36 states have a college of public health in their public-education arsenal.

The college includes the School of Nursing and the Departments of Global and Community Health, Health Administration and Policy, Nutrition and Food Studies, and Social Work. The college currently enrolls more than 1,900 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students, with coursework leading to six undergraduate degrees, eight master’s degrees, five doctoral degrees and six professional-certificate programs.

“This launch reflects our academic and research mission and the pivotal leadership role we play in population health and well-being,” said Dr. Melissa Perry, who serves as inaugural dean of the college. “Our distinctive set of degree offerings, our inclusive approach to research and education, and commitment to experiential-learning opportunities prepare students to thrive in multi-cultural environments.”

For information on the initiative, see the Website at publichealth.gmu.edu.