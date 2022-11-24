Mason alumnus returning to give commencement address

A George Mason University alumnus who went on to make his mark in higher education will return to serve as speaker at the university’s winter commencement, slated for Dec. 15.

Gregory Fowler earned a master’s degree in English at Mason in 1995 on his way to a doctorate and then service, in turn, as president of Southern New Hampshire University and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Both institutions focus heavily on online learning and non-traditional students.

“Mason gave me a new approach to how technology could enhance the learning experience – a key perspective that has informed my work in online education to this day,” Fowler was quoted in a 2021 Mason news article announcing his selection to the University of Maryland post.

The winter commencement will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at EagleBank Arena on the Fairfax campus of Mason. Tickets are required for attendance, and the ceremony also will be livestreamed on Mason’s YouTube channel.